Michael Brennan: How a cosy appointment turned into a political crisis

Katherine Zappone managed to persuade Simon Coveney to appoint her as a UN special envoy not once, but twice. The circumstances of her first appointment lie at the heart of how Fine Gael, and the government in general, got itself into yet another fine mess.

Coveney, as Minister for Foreign Affairs, named Zappone as a UN special envoy in September 2019, to assist in Ireland’s campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council...