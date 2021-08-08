Michael Brennan: How a cosy appointment turned into a political crisis
There is confusion within Fine Gael as to why senior party figures seem eager to do favours for a former independent minister who rejected them.
Katherine Zappone managed to persuade Simon Coveney to appoint her as a UN special envoy not once, but twice. The circumstances of her first appointment lie at the heart of how Fine Gael, and the government in general, got itself into yet another fine mess.
Coveney, as Minister for Foreign Affairs, named Zappone as a UN special envoy in September 2019, to assist in Ireland’s campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
NI protocol is ‘not a zero-sum game’, says British embassy’s trade director
Shirley McCay has said the EU must ‘closely examine’ the recent change to the protocol put forward by the British government
Marion McKeone: Democrat bigwigs abandon embattled Cuomo to his fate
Impeachment now appears inevitable for the governor of New York, who was praised for his authoritative leadership at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, but is now accused of sexually harassing women
A maskless TD and other staff reported for defying Oireachtas Covid-19 rules
Emails released under FOI reveal that 20 separate public health issues were logged by a single member of the Covid-compliance team over the course of only five hours at the Convention Centre
Green light for Olympian Egan’s idea to reinvest criminal assets
Crime-hit areas will receive ‘community safety fund’ devised from criminal proceeds, following a proposal by former boxer and current councillor Kenneth Egan