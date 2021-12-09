Subscribe Today
Log In

Pharma & Med Tech

Jazz Pharmaceuticals wins approval for HSE reimbursement of cannabis-derived drug

The company acquired GW Pharma, the UK biopharma and producer of cannabis-derived Epidiolex, earlier this year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th December, 2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals wins approval for HSE reimbursement of cannabis-derived drug
Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired GW Pharma, a producer of cannabis-derived medicines, in May 2021 in a cash-and-stock deal worth $7.2 billion (€6.3 billion). Picture: Getty

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the Irish-based pharmaceutical company, has won approval for HSE reimbursement for its cannabinoid pharmaceutical epilepsy treatment, Epidiolex.

Epidiolex is produced by GW Pharmaceuticals, a UK biopharmaceutical that was acquired by Jazz earlier this year in a $7.2 billion cash-and-stock (€6.3 billion) deal. The drug won approval from the US’s Food and Drug Administration in 2018, the first cannabis-derived drug to be cleared for such.

In Ireland, it is now approved for reimbursement when...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The new research and development grant of £225,000 was provided by Invest Northern Ireland. Picture: Neurovalens

Belfast tech firm secures £225,000 research grant for anxiety and PTSD treatments

Pharma & Med Tech Eva Short
WuXi’s €325 million biologics manufacturing facility in Dundalk will commence commercial operations from the middle of next year

Inside story: How Chinese biopharma firm WuXi will target European market from its €1 billion Dundalk campus

Pharma & Med Tech Lorcan Allen
Dr Ross O’Neill, founder and chief executive at Neuromod Devices. Picture: Julian Behal

‘I always had entrepreneurial ambitions and this was first-hand evidence of an unmet need’

Pharma & Med Tech Eva Short
The group’s overall revenue rose to €398 million in 2020, up 16 per cent on the previous year. Picture: PM Group

PM Group reports 30% profits increase and announces 200 new jobs in Ireland

Pharma & Med Tech Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1