Jazz Pharmaceuticals wins approval for HSE reimbursement of cannabis-derived drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the Irish-based pharmaceutical company, has won approval for HSE reimbursement for its cannabinoid pharmaceutical epilepsy treatment, Epidiolex.

Epidiolex is produced by GW Pharmaceuticals, a UK biopharmaceutical that was acquired by Jazz earlier this year in a $7.2 billion cash-and-stock (€6.3 billion) deal. The drug won approval from the US’s Food and Drug Administration in 2018, the first cannabis-derived drug to be cleared for such.

In Ireland, it is now approved for reimbursement when...