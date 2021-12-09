Jazz Pharmaceuticals wins approval for HSE reimbursement of cannabis-derived drug
The company acquired GW Pharma, the UK biopharma and producer of cannabis-derived Epidiolex, earlier this year
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the Irish-based pharmaceutical company, has won approval for HSE reimbursement for its cannabinoid pharmaceutical epilepsy treatment, Epidiolex.
Epidiolex is produced by GW Pharmaceuticals, a UK biopharmaceutical that was acquired by Jazz earlier this year in a $7.2 billion cash-and-stock (€6.3 billion) deal. The drug won approval from the US’s Food and Drug Administration in 2018, the first cannabis-derived drug to be cleared for such.
In Ireland, it is now approved for reimbursement when...
