Northern Ireland

Richard Colwell: For many, the ideal of a united Ireland is more attractive than the reality

Richard Colwell
28th November, 2021
Richard Colwell: For many, the ideal of a united Ireland is more attractive than the reality
Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol have also pushed the agenda of the possible benefits of a united Ireland, but to what extent do the public really support the realities of what that might entail? Picture: RollingNews.ie

With polls currently suggesting that Sinn Féin may be the largest party in the state at the next election, the question of a united Ireland has come even more into focus, as it is a central part of the party’s platform.

Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol have also pushed the agenda of the possible benefits of a united Ireland, but to what extent do the public really support the realities...

