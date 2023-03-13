95% of Irish employees want four day work week – survey

The number of workplaces that have either implemented or are trialling a four-day working week has dropped

Some 95 per cent of Irish workers would favour a four-day working week, despite fewer workplaces offering the option, according to a survey from recruitment firm Hays Ireland.

The number of workplaces that have either implemented or are trialling a four-day working week has dropped from 6 per cent last year to 3.5 per cent per cent in 2023, according to the survey of almost 1,000 employers and professionals across Ireland.

Just under three in ...