73% of consumers experience unnecessary delays buying property – IPAV

Majority of consumers would like to see measures introduced to speed up conveyancing process

Seven in ten consumers have experienced difficulties with the conveyancing, the legal transfer of property title from seller to buyer, process, according to a new survey.

The research, which surveyed over 1,200 consumers who have undertaken the process, also revealed 77 per cent of respondents would like to see the Sellers Legal Pack or similar measures introduced to speed up conveyancing, according to the survey which was carried out by Ireland Thinks.

A survey of 534 members of IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, recently found that conveyancing takes on average four months to complete, with 84 per cent of respondents seeing sales fall through because of such delays.