71% of Irish business leaders believe financial performance will improve in Q3

Survey by the Institute of Directors finds outlook is more optimistic for third quarter of the year than it was for Q2

Seven out of ten business leaders believe that the financial performance of their business will improve in the coming months, according to a new survey published today.

Research by the Institute of Directors in Ireland found that 71 per cent of Irish business leaders said they believed the financial performance of their primary organisation would improve in the third quarter of 2021, an increase on the 44 per cent of respondents who said the same ...