69% of Irish workers think they should be entitled to work remotely

Employees are also extremely uncomfortable with the prospect of being monitored by webcams

A majority of Irish employees think they should be able to choose if they can work remotely if their job allows for it, a new study has found.

The survey from Lockton Ireland, the employee benefit and pension specialist, polled more than 700 workers.

It found that 69 per cent of respondents believed that workers should be entitled to work from home if their duties can be performed remotely.

Less than one in three (31 ...