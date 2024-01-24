News 620,000 taxpayers overpaid on their taxes last year Taxpayers overspent €683 million on their taxes last year, according to preliminary estimates Liam Coates January 24, 2024 Revenue Commissioner, Ruth Kennedy; Minister for Finance Michael McGrath T.D.; and Aisling Ní Mhaoileoin, Revenue’s National PAYE Manager. Revenue launched a campaign to alert taxpayers to their unclaimed tax reliefs and tax credits, like the rent tax credit and remote working relief, and remind them to let Revenue know of any additional income they earn outside the PAYE system. Picyure: Julian Behal News Revenue Tax LATEST NEWS10:00Connected newsletter: Revolut takes on home loans as Wing to deliver medical supplies by drone09:45PTSB announces executive team adjustments09:29‘We’re missing a trick’: Calls for Dublin and London to deepen financial services links after Labour win09:11Live news: Executive changes at PTSB; Samsung profits soar08:59UK markets advance after Labour’s election victory08:30A green wave: The Irish MPs elected for Labour in Britain