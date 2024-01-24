News

620,000 taxpayers overpaid on their taxes last year

Taxpayers overspent €683 million on their taxes last year, according to preliminary estimates

Revenue Commissioner, Ruth Kennedy; Minister for Finance Michael McGrath T.D.; and Aisling Ní Mhaoileoin, Revenue’s National PAYE Manager. Revenue launched a campaign to alert taxpayers to their unclaimed tax reliefs and tax credits, like the rent tax credit and remote working relief, and remind them to let Revenue know of any additional income they earn outside the PAYE system. Picyure: Julian Behal