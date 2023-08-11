6.30pm Markets Wrap: AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB all slip back in Friday trading

Dublin's ISEQ index finished trading on Friday down 130 points (1.45%) to 8,828.

Among the most notable movers saw shares in Kenmare Resources up 1.6% to €4.98, while shares in FBD were up 0.39% to €12.80.

Looking at the banks, shares in AIB were down 2.58% to €4.23, Bank of Ireland fell back 1.7% to €9.44 while PTSB were down 1.8% to €2.10.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment were down 2.58% to €166.05.

Meanwhile, London’s top ...