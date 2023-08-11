Markets
6.30pm Markets Wrap: AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB all slip back in Friday trading
Dublin's ISEQ index finished trading on Friday down 130 points
Dublin's ISEQ index finished trading on Friday down 130 points (1.45%) to 8,828.
Among the most notable movers saw shares in Kenmare Resources up 1.6% to €4.98, while shares in FBD were up 0.39% to €12.80.
Looking at the banks, shares in AIB were down 2.58% to €4.23, Bank of Ireland fell back 1.7% to €9.44 while PTSB were down 1.8% to €2.10.
Shares in Flutter Entertainment were down 2.58% to €166.05.
Meanwhile, London’s top ...