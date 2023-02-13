51-year-old man fined €1,000 for cutting turf in Tipperary bog

The site was designated as a Natural Heritage Area for its unique habitat

A 51-year-old man has been fined for cutting turf in a protected bog in Tipperary and Laois.

The case involved turf being extracted from Monaincha / Ballaghmore Natural Heritage Area raised bog without consent, contrary to Section 19 of the Wildlife Amendment Act 2000. The bog spans both Laois and Tipperary.

Pat McEvoy, aged 51, of Blackbull, Birr, Offaly pleaded guilty to the offence at Nenagh District Court befpre Judge Elizabeth McGrath, who imposed a ...