50/50 split over ratification of Ceta on Oireachtas European Affairs committee

One Green Party senator on the committee has gone against the government’s position on the trade deal with Canada

A 50/50 split on the Oireachtas European Affairs committee has emerged over the ratification of a trade deal with Canada, with one Green Party member going against the government’s stated position on the deal.

Publishing a report on the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta) between the European Union and Canada, seven committee members declared they were against full ratification of the deal until a full political inquiry into its implications was conducted, while the other ...