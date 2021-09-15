50/50 split over ratification of Ceta on Oireachtas European Affairs committee

One Green Party senator on the committee has gone against the government’s position on the trade deal with Canada

Aspects of the trade agreement have provisionally been in place since 2017, but all European Union member states are currently considering its full ratification

A 50/50 split on the Oireachtas European Affairs committee has emerged over the ratification of a trade deal with Canada, with one Green Party member going against the government’s stated position on the deal.

Publishing a report on the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta) between the European Union and Canada, seven committee members declared they were against full ratification of the deal until a full political inquiry into its implications was conducted, while the other ...