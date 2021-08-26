29% of business leaders say ESG issues will top skills agenda in next two years

Expertise in the area of environmental, social and governance is expected to be in demand, Institute of Directors survey finds

Nearly a third of business leaders believe environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues will be the most important area of expertise over the next two years.

But research carried out by the Institute of Directors in Ireland showed that only 10 per cent of respondents said they had ESG experience.

The study was part of the institute’s Director Sentiment Monitor which surveyed 226 directors and business leaders in July 2021.

Some 29 per cent of ...