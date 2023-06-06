$159bn fund joins boycott of PwC as tax leak scandal grows

PwC Ireland is engaging in an international review of the Big Four firm’s global network following the release of internal emails

Australia’s second largest pension fund has joined the boycott of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the fallout of the embattled accounting firm’s tax evasion scandal spreads.

Australian Retirement Trust, which manages a US$159 billion(€148 billlion) for 2.2 million members, “will not be undertaking any new contracts with PwC at this time,” a spokeswoman told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

The action, following similar moves by industry giant AustralianSuper and a slew of government entities since last week, is ...