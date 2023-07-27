12.15pm Markets Update: ISEQ at its highest level since Celtic Tiger

Euronext Dublin up 1.28 per cent with Kingspan and Bank of Ireland benefiting from big gains

The Dublin stock market is at the strongest level recorded since 2007, thanks to continued strong performances from banks and blue chip firms.

The ISEQ broke 9,000 on Thursday, up 1.28 per cent to 9,020.01 at lunchtime.

Kingspan is the biggest riser of the day, up 2.92 per cent to €72.84. Building material firm CRH followed in close second, up 2.89 per cent €54.78 per share, while Smurffit Kappa and Bank of Ireland saw gains ...