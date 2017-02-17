600 Microsoft jobs dispel FDI exit fears

Tech giant to add to finance, operations, engineering and sales roles at Sandyford campus

Tech giant Microsoft is to create500 jobs at its Dublin campus with the launch of anEMEA inside sales centre in Sandyford.

A further 100 jobs will open up acrossMicrosoft’s existing operations in Ireland - in areas including finance, operations, engineering and sales.

The news will go some way to alleviate concerns that US corporations would begin repatriating operationsin light of President Donald Trump's strong America First business stance.

During his presidential campaign Trump ...