Rhythm Nation: Strange Boy picks the playlist

Is Strange Boy (aka Jordan Kelly) “a 1,000-year-old poet in the body of a young man from Limerick”, as advance word on the artist suggests? Listeners can judge for themselves with the release of his debut album, Holy/Unholy. An intriguing blend of hip-hop and Irish traditional music, it also shows why his fellow Treaty City artist Blindboy Boatclub has called him “an unreal rapper.”

“When [producer] Enda Gallery was brewing...