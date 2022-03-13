Rhythm Nation: Pierce Turner, picks an eclectic selection ranging from chamber pop to powerful classical pieces

Pierce Turner has been making music since the early 1970s. The Wexford man’s bewilderingly eclectic CV includes writing for opera, scoring films and composing a contemporary Mass. Now Turner has released what he calls “my first electric guitar album”.

Terrible Good is a collaboration with his fellow New York resident and expat Gerry Leonard, whose previous creative partners include Rufus Wainwright, Suzanne Vega and, most famously, David Bowie. “Let the world...