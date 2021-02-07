Subscribe Today
Rhythm Nation: A. Smyth picks the tunes

Solo artist and former lead singer with Vann Music A. Smyth selects the tracks that have inspired him recently

Andrew Lynch
7th February, 2021
Rhythm Nation: A. Smyth picks the tunes
A. Smyth, the solo artist and former lead singer with Vann Music, has passed his Spotify landmark with a string of single releases over the last two years

A million streams on Spotify, the electro-pop pioneer Gary Numan complained recently, only nets you £37. Maybe so, but it’s still a remarkable achievement by a Dublin singer-songwriter whose debut album won’t be released until later this month.

One-time lead vocalist with the electro-pop-orientated outfit Vann Music, A. Smyth has passed his Spotify landmark with a string of single releases over the last two years, picking up celebrity fans including former...

