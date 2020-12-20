Tested on Irish roads: Renault Megane update is subtle but effective
The revised version combines an attractive exterior with an inviting cabin
Renault has quietly launched a revised version of its Megane onto the Irish market in a bid to keep it fresh against its main rivals, namely the Toyota Corolla, Ford Focus, Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf.
The 2021 version has been treated to effective visual tweaks inside and out, along with enhanced equipment, technology and safety.
The line-up has been altered too, and there are new powertrain options, including a soon-to-be-available, but not immediately so, plug-in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: The GR Yaris is a slice of pure engineering genius from Toyota
Made with a view to helping Toyota qualify for the World Rally Championships, the road version is fast, agile and fantastic fun to drive
Test drive: Fiat reinvents the 500 into its best form yet
The likeable city car will no longer be available with diesel or petrol engines
Motoring: BMW 5 Series update puts more power in the plug-in
The 530e hybrid mixes comfort and quietness with sports-saloon ability and performance better than most
Motoring: Citroën makes a comfortable comeback with e-C4
The French carmaker returns to form by putting the focus on comfort and efficiency in its new electric model