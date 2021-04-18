Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: VW Golf eHybrid gets it right with focus on efficiency and refinement

It might not be the most exciting car to drive, or the most spacious, but there’s lots to love about the new plug-in version of the Volkwagen stalwart

Shane O’Donoghue
18th April, 2021
Test drive: VW Golf eHybrid gets it right with focus on efficiency and refinement
Volkswagen Golf eHybrid is priced at €37,865 before options, including the €5,000 SEAI grant

The ‘eHybrid’ badge is one you’ll see on many new Volkswagens in the coming year or two. And it indicates that the car in question is a plug-in hybrid. Here we test the new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, sold exclusively in Style specification in Ireland and priced at €37,865 before options, including the €5,000 SEAI grant.

Although the eHybrid is a humble-looking car, with little other than its badge and a flap...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Dacio Sandero Stepway has been rated two stars out of five by Euro NCAP, the testing body

Test drive: Value-conscious Dacia Sandero learns that low cost can come at a price

Motoring Matt Robinson 10 hours ago
The Alpine 110 is not sold here but, with the Alpine brand about to be reinvented, it might yet have a future on the Irish market

On the marque: Renault’s Team Alpine is getting in gear for a future of sporty top performers

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 10 hours ago
The updated Land Rover Discovery: prices start at €81,010

Test drive: Is Land Rover Discovery refresh enough to put a dent in the Defender?

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago
The Audi e-tron GT: ‘A bona fide sports car’

Test drive: Audi outdoes itself with the high performance electric e-tron GT

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1