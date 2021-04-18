Test drive: VW Golf eHybrid gets it right with focus on efficiency and refinement
It might not be the most exciting car to drive, or the most spacious, but there’s lots to love about the new plug-in version of the Volkwagen stalwart
The ‘eHybrid’ badge is one you’ll see on many new Volkswagens in the coming year or two. And it indicates that the car in question is a plug-in hybrid. Here we test the new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, sold exclusively in Style specification in Ireland and priced at €37,865 before options, including the €5,000 SEAI grant.
Although the eHybrid is a humble-looking car, with little other than its badge and a flap...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Value-conscious Dacia Sandero learns that low cost can come at a price
One of the most affordable cars on the market has been updated, but is launched amid criticism of its safety equipment
On the marque: Renault’s Team Alpine is getting in gear for a future of sporty top performers
A chance to sample the Alpine A110 on Irish roads gives a taste of what may be in store for the sporty Renault-owned division
Test drive: Is Land Rover Discovery refresh enough to put a dent in the Defender?
Minor visual updates, superb new infotainment tech and inline-six engines mark out the 2021 model as clearly fit for purpose but whether it is a class leader is another question
Test drive: Audi outdoes itself with the high performance electric e-tron GT
This is a bona fide sports car which just happens to have four doors and be powered by electricity