Test drive: Toyota plugs in the RAV4 and takes the lead

For a company that has such a long history of hybrid cars, stretching back into the 20th century, you would think that Toyota had made a lot more plug-in hybrids before this new RAV4.

But this is not the case. The Japanese manufacturer has always placed greater stock in its “self-charging” hybrids, so since it launched the Prius PHV in 2012, no further plug-ins have arrived until now.

The RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, to give...