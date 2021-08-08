Subscribe Today
Test drive: Jaguar ramps up the F-Pace with new makeover

The SUV’s interior has been given a total overhaul, and now there’s a plug-in hybrid option too

Shane O’Donoghue
8th August, 2021
Test drive: Jaguar ramps up the F-Pace with new makeover
The new Jaguar F-Pace is pricey but still appealing.

The F-Pace was Jaguar’s first-ever SUV when it was launched in 2016. Five years on and it has received a significant makeover.

While the exterior changes are restrained, the interior has been extensively revised and is now a truly special cabin in which to spend time with lots of glorious detailing and high-quality materials.

The new dashboard features a quick-acting touchscreen infotainment system and a clever mix of physical and touch controls for the...

