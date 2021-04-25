Test drive: BMW 128ti is gunning for the Golf GTI market

The BMW 128ti is a new version of the 1 Series hatchback which is unashamedly tasked with stealing buyers away from the Volkswagen Golf GTI. According to BMW, it’s a driver-focused hot hatch that can also do the day-to-day civility thing, just as the GTI has managed for several generations. After all, these vehicles are usually the only car owned by the driver, so they have to do it all.

Although our Alpine White...