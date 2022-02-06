Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Jaguar’s I-Pace has finally come of age

A modest but effective refresh for the stylish dual-motor vehicle has put it in competition with other accomplished electric models

Shane O’Donoghue
6th February, 2022
Motoring: Jaguar’s I-Pace has finally come of age
The Black Edition of the Jaguar I-Pace is even more stylish. Picture: Mark Fagelson Photography

Last month, Ireland recorded its highest ever number of new electric car registrations in a month, at 2,714 units. That’s 178 per cent higher than for the same period in 2021, despite a considerable throttling of supply thanks to ongoing issues with semiconductor availability.

Undeniably, non-electric cars still significantly outsell fully-electric models, but the balance is clearly shifting. The figures suggest that more buyers than ever are ready to drive electric cars, but those sales figures...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Prices for the BMW iX3 start at €74,815. Picture: Paddy McGrath

Motoring: BMW introduces its quietly comfortable electric iX3

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The new Kia Sportage is a notably more enjoyable car to drive than its predecessors

Motoring: Kia’s bright new Sportage aims to overtake the competition

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The Mini Cooper Sport starts from €25,265, which is about €6,000 cheaper than the basic electric model

Motoring: Sporty Mini hatchback has plenty of oomph for your money

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The Korando e-Motion is a practical, refined and well-built family runabout that is intended to compete at the budget end of the market and so won’t break the bank. Picture: Richard Parsons

Motoring: SsangYong makes its electric debut with a solid budget option

Motoring James Fossdyke

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1