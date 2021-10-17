Motoring: DS 3 Crossback doesn’t quite justify the extra cost

The DS 3 Crossback is the French company’s smallest car and, as the name suggests, it’s designed to be a crossover, mixing the footprint and running costs of a hatchback with more rugged styling and a little extra ground clearance.

The formula isn’t a new one, and the DS 3 shares its underpinnings with several other cars in the Stellantis group, including the Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008.

DS has managed to...