Sex education: Social media’s last taboo

Is 2020 the year of sextech? According to many women, yes. However, YouTube doesn’t seem to think so. Recently, a conference by Women of Sex Tech (WOST) was removed from the site for violating its terms and conditions.

It seems that sex is still one of the big taboos for social media, often being deplatformed or censored. In spite of these challenges, the creators behind sextech are determined to carve out a space for access to sex education...