Cycle of life: the period positivity movement

Periods have come a long way from when I was in school in the 1990s, having to listen to our PE teacher ‘educate’ us by describing a belt-and-sanitary-pad contraption which sounded terrifying and confusing, and not something I ever wanted to try. The pads that were available at the school office felt like a wedge of plastic and made the wearer very self-conscious about waddling and making crackling noises as they miserably plodded around the school, wishing for the...