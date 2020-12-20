Culture Counter: A year of many ups despite the downs

JANUARY

Oh, what hostages to fortune we were back in January 2020, when the Cats movie catastrophe was the worst thing we could imagine happening this year. The deliciously bad reviews were worth it, though – “frankly mortifying”, “enraging” and “insane”.

Meanwhile, the Netflix documentary Cheer turned us into double tuck gymnastics experts overnight, while the movie Marriage Story gave us one of the year’s first memes: Adam...