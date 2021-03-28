Willie O’Reilly: The plot thickens as media drama ends on a cliffhanger

I got hooked on an online drama recently. It wasn’t quite Line of Duty, but there were similarities. Like the BBC police procedural, it was gripping with an international cast and the whole shebang was shot here in Ireland.

On Friday, the six-part miniseries Future of Media Thematic Dialogues came to a glorious end. While it wasn’t exactly a ratings winner, it did catch the imagination of those in the media sector. More...