Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Willie O’Reilly: The plot thickens as media drama ends on a cliffhanger

The real tension in the Future of Media Thematic Dialogues miniseries lies in the relationship between RTÉ and its political masters

Willie O'Reilly
28th March, 2021
Willie O’Reilly: The plot thickens as media drama ends on a cliffhanger
Alan Rusbridger, former editor of the Guardian, got written out of the script in a subplot featuring Roy Greenslade and the IRA

I got hooked on an online drama recently. It wasn’t quite Line of Duty, but there were similarities. Like the BBC police procedural, it was gripping with an international cast and the whole shebang was shot here in Ireland.

On Friday, the six-part miniseries Future of Media Thematic Dialogues came to a glorious end. While it wasn’t exactly a ratings winner, it did catch the imagination of those in the media sector. More...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Netflix’s subscriber numbers in Ireland more than quadrupled from 107,000 in 2014 to 446,000 in 2019

Streaming levy could create €490m fund for producers

Media Aiden Corkery 1 hour ago
Kevin Sammon, director of global communications and marketing at IDA Ireland: ‘It’s a very big outlay for us’ PIcture: Chris Bellew

IDA looks to win C-suite hearts and minds with its €1m worldwide green blitz

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago
Family catch-ups, a beer with the lads or learning the ukelele are all happening online

Willie O’Reilly: In the Covid age, minds gravitate to the internet

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago
Reach, which owns the Irish Mirror, completed its acquisition of the Irish Daily Star in November

Newspaper publisher in move to permanent home working

Media Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1