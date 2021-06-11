Subscribe Today
Willie O’Reilly: Could Covid meet its match this summer?

With the Euros just started and Wimbledon, the Open, the Olympics, the Lions and GAA coming down the tracks, the pandemic will have to fight for column inches

Willie O'Reilly
11th June, 2021
There will be a big Irish interest in the fortunes of Shane Lowry as he pursues a purse of more than $10 million at the Open at Royal St George’s in July. Picture: Getty

Over the last few months, the pandemic has been a persistent presence, slow to retreat and keeping us trapped indoors. Only now, with the easing of restrictions and the arrival of summer, is the mood lifting.

With impeccable timing, sport and media are about to add their own little fillip to the recovery with a summer of international sport. It means the virus will have to fight for column inches against a selection of big...

