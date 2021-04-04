Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Radio review: The birth of a nation and the politics of Irish football

Matters of nationalism and patriotism were to the fore on the airwaves last week

Sara Keating
4th April, 2021
Radio review: The birth of a nation and the politics of Irish football
Andrea Gilligan on Newstalk: listeners discussed amalgamating the two Irish national football teams, North and South

Today, people all over the world celebrate Easter Sunday. In Ireland, the holiday has a particular significance, tied as it is to the birth of the independent nation. The 1916 rebels chose to stage their rebellion over the Easter period for its particular symbolism, and the execution of the rebels in the aftermath was dripping with Christian allegory.

What was the Ireland they were fighting for? We have asked ourselves that question again and again at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Gemma Smyth runs &amp;Smyth, a Dublin communications agency specialising in social media strategy

Lack of influencer transparency becoming a wedge issue for consumers

Media Elaine O'Regan 5 hours ago
Sarah McInerney: the RTÉ presenter considered leaving journalism PIc: Marc O’Sullivan

Sarah McInerney: why I turned down political adviser gig

Media Róisín Burke 5 hours ago
Sarah McInerney: ‘Prime Time is the brand that we’ve all known for 30 years. It’s amazing to be part of that. I grew up with it.‘ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Sarah McInerney: ‘Broadcasting is very subjective, some people like you and some people don’t’

Media Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Having spent the past seven years with the Irish Farmers Journal, Lorcan Allen will lead the development of business coverage at the Business Post, in both print and online.

Business Post announces Lorcan Allen as Business Editor

Media Business Post 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1