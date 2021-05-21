Making it Work: Trinzo helps medical firms get into regulatory good health

When Liam Turley founded Trinzo in 2016, he realised almost immediately that he was onto a winner.

Having worked for 25 years in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, Turley believed there was a clear gap in the market for bespoke, tailored solutions to help medical companies meet their regulatory requirements.

“You get a lot of companies that will come in and do death by PowerPoint,” Turley said of the medical consultancy business.