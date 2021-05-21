Making it Work: Trinzo helps medical firms get into regulatory good health
The Galway-based consultancy boasts an international client base and has ambitions to become a global leader
When Liam Turley founded Trinzo in 2016, he realised almost immediately that he was onto a winner.
Having worked for 25 years in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, Turley believed there was a clear gap in the market for bespoke, tailored solutions to help medical companies meet their regulatory requirements.
“You get a lot of companies that will come in and do death by PowerPoint,” Turley said of the medical consultancy business.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: Somega seeks supplement success the natural and sustainable way
Mark Clifford and Paula Gaynor say their healthcare supplements range delivers nutrition that tastes good, and prioritises sustainability
Making it Work: New product, old hand – how Wrkit went global
The HR solutions start-up has more than 400 clients after changing tack from an existing business co-founded by Peter Jenkinson 20 years ago
Making It Work: Hamper range keeps Gourmet Tart customers coming back for more
Owners of the Galway baked goods company thought demand would dry up after Christmas, but the appetite for its products is still huge
Making It Work: Medical consent platform looks to put patients in the know
Avow aims to raise funds for a product that uses videos to help doctors explain medical procedures to patients