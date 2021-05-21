Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: Trinzo helps medical firms get into regulatory good health

The Galway-based consultancy boasts an international client base and has ambitions to become a global leader

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st May, 2021
Making it Work: Trinzo helps medical firms get into regulatory good health
Liam Turley, chief executive of Trinzo: ’We feel we’re the only business in this space that doesn't use a cookie-cutter approach.’ Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure

When Liam Turley founded Trinzo in 2016, he realised almost immediately that he was onto a winner.

Having worked for 25 years in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, Turley believed there was a clear gap in the market for bespoke, tailored solutions to help medical companies meet their regulatory requirements.

“You get a lot of companies that will come in and do death by PowerPoint,” Turley said of the medical consultancy business.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paula Gaynor and Mark Clifford wanted to develop supplements which were palatable. Picture: John Allen

Making It Work: Somega seeks supplement success the natural and sustainable way

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Peter Jenkinson, chief executive, of Wrkit. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: New product, old hand – how Wrkit went global

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Gourmet Tart Company was founded in 2001 by Michelle and Fintan O’Donnell. Picture: Martina Regan

Making It Work: Hamper range keeps Gourmet Tart customers coming back for more

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 5 days ago
Waterford-based Avow was set up in 2018 by Jane O’Sullivan, Eoin Fleming and James O’Sullivan. Picture: Bryan Meade

Making It Work: Medical consent platform looks to put patients in the know

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1