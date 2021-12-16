Making it Work: Tech start-up turns a virtual hug into a sweet-sounding business

Jacqui Meskell wants her business to be known as the “kindest place in tech”. Meskell is co-founder, along with her sister Perry Meskell, of Huggnote, a Limerick-based tech start-up.

The business turns songs into virtual hugs. Users log in, choose a theme, pick from a selection of songs, then add a personal message to send to whoever they wish.

“A few years ago I was living in Brussels,” Meskell told the Business Post....