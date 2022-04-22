Making It Work: Nothing but the best for customers of The Single Malt Shop
The Dublin-headquartered whiskey retailer, part of the first publicly listed investment fund for whiskey, has already invested €4m in stock and aims to corner the market in selling the world’s most exclusive bottles and casks
From its headquarters in Dublin, an Irish whiskey retailer is aiming to carve out a new niche buying and selling the world’s best tipples online.
The Single Malt Shop is a Blackrock-based company which forms part of a world first: a publicly listed investment fund for whiskey.
The business’s Irish entity is 100 per cent owned by the Single Malt Trading Fund, which is listed on the Swedish Nordic Growth stock market and...
