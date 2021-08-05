Making it Work: Modern Botany puts the power of nature at the heart of its skincare range

Modern Botany, the natural skincare company, is planning to close a €3 million funding round by the end of September to allow it expand into the British and European markets.

The company, founded in 2015 by Simon Jackson and John Murray, employs 12 people and sells personal care products with a focus on sustainability and nature. It plans to double its headcount by 2024 as part of an accelerating growth plan.

It currently sells skincare oils, deodorants and...