Making it Work: Auxilion takes the direct approach to customer service

Earlier this month, IT Alliance Group held a celebration to mark 25 years in business. It was a moment of reflection for the group, which includes IT Alliance and Auxilion, and also for Philip Maguire, its founder and chief executive.

“Normally with me, whenever we’ve done a deal I’m asking about the next six big challenges that I see for the company,” Maguire told the Business Post. “And people say to me: ‘We’ve just won X,...