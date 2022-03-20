Album reviews: Midlake’s long hiatus ends in serious fashion

FOLK/ROCK: Midlake. For the Sake of Bethel Woods (Bella Union)

Eight years away from the eye of a storm is a long time for any band, but when you’re a cultish indie folk/rock act like Midlake there’s a danger that whatever fanbase you once had may have dissipated. Perhaps in an effort to escalate their listenership, the Texas band’s latest album is primarily a lush if serious affair...