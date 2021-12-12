21 best beauty buys of 2021
Laura Kennedy gives her round-up of the best new beauty launches of the past year.
While 2021 has been a mixed year in so many respects, it was undoubtedly a good one for beauty. After the disruptions and delays of last year, many brands were forced to push planned launches into 2021. The resulting avalanche of new products was a challenge to keep up with. This really has been the year of digitisation in beauty, when suddenly brands having physical presence in department stores or on the high street became ...