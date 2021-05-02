Subscribe Today
‘Wild man’ gambling addict given cash and tickets by Paddy Power

A High Court case in London has revealed how the Dublin company shared profits with an “introducer” who attracted the man to the bookmaker, gave the gambler a £20,000 signing-on bonus and did not run any responsible gambling checks.

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
2nd May, 2021
The High Court in London has heard that a gambling addict was handed cash sums and tickets for big sporting events by bookmaking giant Paddy Power. Picture: Getty

Staff at Paddy Power described a gambling addict who was using stolen money to fund his habit as a “wild man”, before giving him cash bonuses and tickets to high-profile sports events to keep him betting with the company.

A High Court case in London has revealed how the Dublin company, which is now part of Flutter Entertainment, shared profits with an “introducer” who attracted the man to Paddy Power, gave the gambler...

