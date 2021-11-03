Subscribe Today
Paddy Cosgrave accused of ‘oppressing’ Web Summit co-founder

The High Court case, filed while the Web Summit conference is underway in Portugal, marks an intensification of the legal battle between the two co-founders of the event

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
3rd November, 2021
Paddy Cosgrave at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. The event’s chief executive is suing David Kelly, a co-founder, in the High Court via Manders Terrace over allegations that he failed in his duties as a director of Web Summit by allegedly soliciting investors into a fund, which Web Summit was excluded from, while working in the role.

Paddy Cosgrave has been accused of oppressing a minority shareholder in a lawsuit filed in the Irish High Court on Wednesday by his Web Summit co-founder and former colleague.

David Kelly, who is being sued by the company for alleged breach of fiduciary duties, was granted leave to have his proceedings entered into the Commercial Court list on Monday.

The case, which was before the court as the Web Summit conference is underway in Lisbon,...

