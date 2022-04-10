Subscribe Today
Nephin High Court trial set for October

The rancorous row between the co-founders of the €6 million Mayo whiskey distillery business is to be settled during a six-day full hearing

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
10th April, 2022
Nephin High Court trial set for October
Jude and Paul Davis planned to build a distillery and visitor centre near Lough Conn, but are now in dispute with their former business partner Mark Quick. Picture: Barry Cronin

The bitter boardroom dispute in Nephin Whiskey, the Mayo distillery business, will come to a full hearing in October, the High Court heard last week.

The trial will take six days, starting from October 25, and seek to end a row that has rumbled on since January of last year.

Nephin Whiskey was founded by Paul and Jude Davis and their former business partner Mark Quick. It raised €6 million in funding, with €4.5 million from...

