Nephin High Court trial set for October
The rancorous row between the co-founders of the €6 million Mayo whiskey distillery business is to be settled during a six-day full hearing
The bitter boardroom dispute in Nephin Whiskey, the Mayo distillery business, will come to a full hearing in October, the High Court heard last week.
The trial will take six days, starting from October 25, and seek to end a row that has rumbled on since January of last year.
Nephin Whiskey was founded by Paul and Jude Davis and their former business partner Mark Quick. It raised €6 million in funding, with €4.5 million from...
