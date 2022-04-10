Nephin High Court trial set for October

The bitter boardroom dispute in Nephin Whiskey, the Mayo distillery business, will come to a full hearing in October, the High Court heard last week.

The trial will take six days, starting from October 25, and seek to end a row that has rumbled on since January of last year.

Nephin Whiskey was founded by Paul and Jude Davis and their former business partner Mark Quick. It raised €6 million in funding, with €4.5 million from...