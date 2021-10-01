Subscribe Today
Murder and rape trials likely to be postponed due to a lack of judges

Ms Justice Mary Irvine said cancellations and postponements are the result of the High Court starting the new legal year with seven judges short of the complement it was assured it would have in April

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
1st October, 2021
Ms Justice Mary Irvine said all asylum cases listed between now and the end of October have been cancelled, with further cancellations possible in the coming weeks. Picture: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A swathe of court cases have been cancelled or may be postponed, including murder and rape trials, as a result of a lack of judges, the president of the High Court has announced.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine said all asylum cases listed between now and the end of October have been cancelled, with further cancellations possible in the coming weeks. At least one major planning case, due to start later this month, has also been...

