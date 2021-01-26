Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Law Society fights back against negative interest rates on client accounts

The organisation has claimed plans by Bank of Ireland and AIB will place an ‘enormous burden’ on solicitors

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 Staff Writer @taaffems
26th January, 2021
Law Society fights back against negative interest rates on client accounts
Under the banks’ plans, deposit accounts containing €3 million or more would be subject to negative interest rates. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Law Society is in dispute with Bank of Ireland and AIB over the banks’ plans to introduce negative interest rates on solicitors’ accounts holding client money.

Charges on client accounts will cause regulatory breaches or force solicitors to pay clients interest from their own pockets, according to the Law Society.

The solicitors representative body has formed a task force to fight the introduction of the negative rates, which it claims will “severely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is a free-trade agreement between Canada and the EU. Picture: Getty

Comment: CETA offers us the hand-rolled cigarette of international investment law

Legal Oisin Suttle 1 week ago
Some 1,800 Irish investors put €107 million into Dolphin, which collapsed into insolvency last year with more than €1 billion in liabilities.

New doubts over status of Dolphin Trust assets

Legal Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Philip Gannon: his plans with Ian Lucey to build a €20 million innovation hub at Dún Laoghaire harbour have been cancelled. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gannon wins €400,000 court order in legal case against tech entrepreneur

Legal Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Justice Denis McDonald plans to deliver his judgement on February 5

Ruling in publicans’ test case against FBD delayed by three weeks

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1