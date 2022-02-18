Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Ireland criticised for sending people to prison for not paying fines

Some 285 people were imprisoned for the non-payment of fines in 2020

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
18th February, 2022
Ireland criticised for sending people to prison for not paying fines
A report from Finance Watch, the EU financial regulation NGO, singled Ireland out for sending debtors who are unable to pay fines to prison. Picture: Getty

Ireland has been criticised for imprisoning people for non-payment of fines and debts.

A report from Finance Watch, the EU financial regulation NGO, singled the state out for sending debtors who are unable to pay court fines, or who cannot meet repayment schedules, to prison.

“Although debtor prisons themselves may no longer exist, people are still being incarcerated as a result of unpaid debts, regardless of their reason for not paying. In some EU countries,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paddy Kearney, a developer from Northern Ireland, claims the group of 16 former Davy employees made a profit of about €25 million from buying and later selling his Anglo bonds. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Davy accused of being ‘disingenuous’ during lawsuit related to Anglo bond deal

Legal Catherine Sanz
Accounts filed by Foot Locker Retail Ireland Ltd show that pre-tax losses more than doubled to €88,000 in 2020. The company received €280,000 in government wage support due to the pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Foot Locker bids to overturn High Court order on Grafton Street store rent

Legal Catherine Sanz
Dmitry Mazepin, general director of Uralchem: one of 13 defendants in the case and the father of Formula One driver Nikita. Picture: Getty

Russian firm gives High Court undertaking on share auction

Legal Catherine Sanz
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is being sued over allegations of bullying and harassment. Picture: Getty

Guide dog instructor sues charity over ‘bullying’

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1