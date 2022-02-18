Ireland criticised for sending people to prison for not paying fines

Ireland has been criticised for imprisoning people for non-payment of fines and debts.

A report from Finance Watch, the EU financial regulation NGO, singled the state out for sending debtors who are unable to pay court fines, or who cannot meet repayment schedules, to prison.

“Although debtor prisons themselves may no longer exist, people are still being incarcerated as a result of unpaid debts, regardless of their reason for not paying. In some EU countries,...