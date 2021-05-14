High Court dismisses Facebook’s attempt to block DPC data probe
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has been given the green light to proceed with an inquiry that could lead to a ban on Facebook’s data transfers from the European Union to the United States
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Facebook has failed in its attempts to block a probe by the Data Protection Commission, potentially paving the way for the Irish regulator to halt data transfers between the US and the EU.
In a High Court judgment issued today, Mr Justice David Barniville said that Facebook Ireland “has not established any basis for impugning the DPC’s decision” to issue a preliminary order that the online giant’s data transfers to the US should be suspended....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Health-led’ drug diversion scheme to be rolled out by the government this year
The Health Diversion Programme, which allows for those found with small quantities of drugs to be directed to the health service instead of being prosecuted, will be rolled out in five locations in 2021
Comment: Undermining patent incentive could deprive world of important medicines in the future
Waiving IP rights may threaten the patent system which has underpinned the extraordinary advances in science that delivered vaccines within a year of the pandemic beginning
Watchdog and gardaí launch probe into gold and silver bullion dealer
Dublin-based Irish Gold Bullion is being investigated in relation to ‘alleged breaches of consumer protection legislation’
FBD should pay more of publicans’ legal costs, says Central Bank
Pub groups mounted a landmark legal challenge against the insurer last year over compensation for losses due to the pandemic