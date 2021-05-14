Subscribe Today
High Court dismisses Facebook’s attempt to block DPC data probe

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has been given the green light to proceed with an inquiry that could lead to a ban on Facebook’s data transfers from the European Union to the United States

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent
Eva Short

14th May, 2021
Mr Justice David Barniville said that Facebook Ireland ‘has not established any basis for impugning the DPC’s decision‘ to issue a preliminary order that the social media company’s data transfers to the US should be suspended

Facebook has failed in its attempts to block a probe by the Data Protection Commission, potentially paving the way for the Irish regulator to halt data transfers between the US and the EU.

In a High Court judgment issued today, Mr Justice David Barniville said that Facebook Ireland “has not established any basis for impugning the DPC’s decision” to issue a preliminary order that the online giant’s data transfers to the US should be suspended....

