Former Web Summit employee says Paddy Cosgrave defamed him in ‘reprehensible’ tweets

The Web Summit founder is involved in a number of lawsuits in this country and the United States involving former colleagues, suing or being sued

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
17th April, 2022
Mark O’Toole: Cosgrave alleged he forwarded a database of media contacts from a Web Summit email address to his personal email

A former Web Summit employee has accused Paddy Cosgrave of defaming him in a series of “reprehensible” tweets.

Mark O’Toole, who left the conference and technology company seven years ago, has sent a legal letter to its chief executive over the posts, which he said were untrue and contained “malicious defamation”.

Cosgrave is involved in several lawsuits in Ireland and the US with former colleagues, some of which he...

