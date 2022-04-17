Former Web Summit employee says Paddy Cosgrave defamed him in ‘reprehensible’ tweets

A former Web Summit employee has accused Paddy Cosgrave of defaming him in a series of “reprehensible” tweets.

Mark O’Toole, who left the conference and technology company seven years ago, has sent a legal letter to its chief executive over the posts, which he said were untrue and contained “malicious defamation”.

Cosgrave is involved in several lawsuits in Ireland and the US with former colleagues, some of which he...