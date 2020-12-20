Facing down Facebook: DPC takes on the social media behemoth
Claims and counterclaims flew in the High Court last week about the Data Protection Commission’s recommendation in August that the online giant’s data transfers to the US should be suspended
On August 28, a document arrived in Facebook’s Dublin headquarters which has the potential to fundamentally alter Europe’s relationship with the US tech industry.
Facebook claimed in court last week that it came “like a bolt from the blue” and could cause “devastating” and “irretrievable damage” to the social media giant.
The correspondence from Helen Dixon, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), was the culmination of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Fast food entrepreneurs in legal move over Dublin city premises
Graham Beere and David Zebedee are seeking to access the former Gourmet Burger Kitchen premises in South William Street which is owned by publican Paul Keaveny who is pursuing €200,000 rent arrears
Judge expresses ‘acute concerns’ over gaps in Cara examiner report
Justice Denis McDonald said High Court was not getting a ‘full picture’ on details of the pharmacy group takeover
Mint Office legal complaint sparks RTÉ Liveline apology
Company said it was not given an opportunity to counter ‘unfair’ criticism on Joe Duffy programme
Judge found examinership was ‘not appropriate’ in Broderick’s case
The company has ‘a history of profitable trading’, according to Justice Michael Quinn