Creditor petitions for wind-up of Irish gold and silver dealer

A creditor of Irish Gold Bullion, a Dublin-based gold dealer which is being investigated over alleged breaches of consumer protection, petitioned the Irish High Court to wind up the company.

Vincent McGowne, with a given address in Beaumont, Dublin, filed a petition for the wind-up of Irish Gold & Silver Bullion Ltd (trading as Irish Gold Bullion) on May 26. The petition is directed to be heard on June 14.

Irish Gold Bullion, was founded by Nicholas...