Creditor petitions for wind-up of Irish gold and silver dealer
Irish Gold Bullion is being investigated over alleged breaches of consumer protection
A creditor of Irish Gold Bullion, a Dublin-based gold dealer which is being investigated over alleged breaches of consumer protection, petitioned the Irish High Court to wind up the company.
Vincent McGowne, with a given address in Beaumont, Dublin, filed a petition for the wind-up of Irish Gold & Silver Bullion Ltd (trading as Irish Gold Bullion) on May 26. The petition is directed to be heard on June 14.
Irish Gold Bullion, was founded by Nicholas...
