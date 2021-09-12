Ashford Castle owner in legal battle over restoration project

The owner of Ashford Castle is suing the builder, architect, and project manager of restoration works which were completed at the luxury hotel six years ago.

The works were part of a €47 million restoration project completed in 2015 that entailed replacing all 820 windows in the castle, which was first built in 1228.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against EJ Deacy Contractors & Industrial Maintenance Ltd, the builders in the project; Consarc Design Group, headed by Dawson...