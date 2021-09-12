Ashford Castle owner in legal battle over restoration project
The works, completed in 2015, formed part of a €47m restoration project at the luxury hotel in Cong, Co Mayo
The owner of Ashford Castle is suing the builder, architect, and project manager of restoration works which were completed at the luxury hotel six years ago.
The works were part of a €47 million restoration project completed in 2015 that entailed replacing all 820 windows in the castle, which was first built in 1228.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against EJ Deacy Contractors & Industrial Maintenance Ltd, the builders in the project; Consarc Design Group, headed by Dawson...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Trying to put a cost on compensation for a life marred by catastrophic injury
High Court litigation later this year will seek to increase the lump sum compensation for catastrophic personal injury cases, in a move that could have massive implications for insurance companies and for the state
Corkery’s CF group sued by Kildare auctioneer
The case being taken by Columb Brazil against the former GAA star and his business partner is understood to relate to a business deal
Personal injury cases could bump state liability by €2bn
Catastrophic injury cases to come before the High Court will seek to better match compensation with loss of future earnings and lifetime of support
Third-party funding ‘would not encourage ambulance-chasers’
Allowing third parties to cover costs would empower less well-off claimants to take cases, legal experts say