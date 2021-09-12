Subscribe Today
Ashford Castle owner in legal battle over restoration project

The works, completed in 2015, formed part of a €47m restoration project at the luxury hotel in Cong, Co Mayo

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
12th September, 2021
Ashford Castle owner in legal battle over restoration project
Ashford Castle and its owner, Red Carnation Hotels, contend that damp-proofing components of walls were negligently installed, which caused water to enter around windows

The owner of Ashford Castle is suing the builder, architect, and project manager of restoration works which were completed at the luxury hotel six years ago.

The works were part of a €47 million restoration project completed in 2015 that entailed replacing all 820 windows in the castle, which was first built in 1228.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against EJ Deacy Contractors & Industrial Maintenance Ltd, the builders in the project; Consarc Design Group, headed by Dawson...

