Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Accenture tells moderators it will ‘examine how best to care for all of you’

Eight former employees of the professional services company who worked at Facebook are taking Accenture to court over alleged mental health issues suffered after viewing violent or graphic material

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Roisin Burke - avatar

Roisin Burke

 @roisinmburke
5th September, 2021
Accenture tells moderators it will ‘examine how best to care for all of you’
Moderators employed by Accenture deal with a torrent of violent, graphic and sexual material to fulfill the staffing firm’s contract with Facebook – worth a reported $500m

Accenture has told Facebook and Google moderators employed by the firm that it is working on ways to improve its care for them.

It comes as the professional services company which, according to a report last week, makes $500 million a year from its contracts with Facebook, is facing a number of High Court cases in Ireland from workers who claim they have experienced mental health issues as a result of their work screening often...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Mercroft Taverns and Fade Street Restaurant companies are owned by an Isle of Man-registered company linked to financier Niall McFadden, a prominent boom era property market figure, and the family of the late John Reynolds, a well-known operator of bars, clubs and music festivals. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Market Bar landlord sues pub operators in leasehold disputes

Legal Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Elizabeth Holmes, pictured for Forbes magazine, while her firm Theranos was still riding high. Picture: Ethan Pines/Forbes Collection/Getty Images

There will be blood: The jaw-dropping story of Elizabeth Holmes reaches its endgame

Legal Barry J Whyte 1 day ago
Proton Mail has more than 50 million users of its end-to-end encrypted ProtonMail service

Swiss-based company was ‘disrespectful’ of Irish law, says judge

Legal Catherine Sanz 1 week ago
Ger Deering: upheld decisions against three separate insurers, but did not divulge the names of the companies. Picture: Patrick Browne

British insurer sues Irish financial watchdog after complaint ruling

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1